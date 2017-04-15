Ex-NFL player fatally strikes 3-year-old daughter with truck in tragic accident

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

An aerial view of the home of Todd Heap, a former NFL player who accidentally struck and killed his 3-year-old daughter with his truck

PHOENIX — Authorities say a former NFL player was moving a truck that ran over and killed his 3-year-daughter in the driveway of their suburban Phoenix home. 

ap-674387636534.jpg

Arizona Cardinals’ Todd Heap gets a drink during NFL training camp football practice at Northern Arizona University Thursday, July 26, 2012, in Flagstaff, Ariz.

Ross D. Franklin, AP

Police say Todd Heap was behind the wheel of the truck when he accidentally struck the girl while moving the vehicle forward outside their home in Mesa Friday afternoon, CBS affiliate KPHO-TV reports.

Officials said the girl was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. 

Mesa police said impairment was not a factor. 

Heap played in the NFL for the Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals. He played at Arizona State University, where he was a two-time All-Pac-10 selection. 

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Share:

Related Videos

13 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Emily’s List: Easter Weekend
Read More»
16 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Meigs Co Runs Record to 20-2 After beating Sequatchie Co in Lady Trojan Invitational
Read More»
16 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
East Hamilton Beats East Ridge at Lady Trojan Invitational at Warner Park
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now