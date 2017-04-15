Boy, 5, dies in freak accident at rotating restaurant

ATLANTA — Officials say a 5-year-old boy has died after getting caught in the rotating wall of an Atlanta restaurant.

Atlanta Fire Department spokesman Sgt. Cortez Stafford tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the little boy got his head stuck between two tables and suffered a head injury Friday. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, the child wandered off a few feet from his parents and got lodged between the rotating floor and a wall, CBS affilite WBTV reports.

“Just very tragic,” said Sgt.Warren Pickard of the Atlanta Police Department. “I simply think he lost sight of his parents and panicked, and found himself in that situation. A small child doesn’t know what to do in those moments.”

As soon as the boy got stuck, the restaurant’s employees jumped into action and tried to save him, WBTV reports.

“They immediately tried to administer first aid when they saw what was happening,” Pickard said.

According to its website, the Sun Dial opened in 1976 and features a revolving restaurant, a rotating cocktail lounge and an observatory level with a 360-degree panorama of the skyline from 723 feet.

Police say the child and his family were having lunch at the restaurant after traveling from Charlotte, N.C., CBS affiliate WGCL reports. They were not staying at the hotel, according to authorities.

A guest services representative with the hotel said the Sun Dial will be closed until Monday.