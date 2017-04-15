Boston somberly marks 4th anniversary of marathon bombing

BOSTON — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh laid wreaths on Boylston Street Saturday morning as the city paused to reflect on the four-year anniversary of the 2013 marathon bombing.

In 2015, Walsh declared April 15 to be One Boston Day, with the goal of taking a negative event and turning it into a positive one, CBS Boston reports. He envisioned the day as an opportunity for Boston residents to spread goodwill and give back to the community.

Three spectators — Martin Richard, Lingzi Lu, and Krystle Campbell — were killed and more than 260 others wounded when two bombs planted near the finish line exploded on April 15, 2013, spraying shrapnel into the crowds. Massachusetts Institute of Technology police officer Sean Collier was killed later while struggling with the bombers as they tried to steal his gun.

The families of Richard and Lu stood with the mayor and observed a moment of silence for the victims at the marathon finish line at 2:49 p.m. Saturday, the minute the bombs went off.

Martin Richards family and member of Lingzi Lu family in attendance as they lay wreaths together #wbz pic.twitter.com/MaYJFPabq2 — Paul Burton (@PaulWBZ) April 15, 2017

Bomber Tamerlan Tsarnaev was killed in an ensuing shootout with police. His younger brother, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, was convicted on federal charges in 2015 and sentenced to death.

Play Video Newsmakers 60 Minutes: The Boston Bombings The inside story of the Boston Marathon bombing investigation: Scott Pelley interviews Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis.

The attacks have inspired several movies, including the Mark Wahlberg film “Patriots Day.”

On the eve of the anniversary, volunteers planted thousands of daffodils along the marathon course in solidarity.

The 2017 Boston Marathon will be on Monday, April 17th.