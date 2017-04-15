Bomb squad called in to JFK Airport building: authorities

New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK ) airport in a 2015 file photo

Getty Images, Spencer Platt

NEW YORK — A freight building at John F. Kennedy Airport in Queens was evacuated Saturday afternoon after a screener found what appeared to be a grenade in a package on the premises, CBS New York reports.

The NYPD bomb squad was called to the scene at Building 77, a freight building. Authorities said it was determined the object found was an inactive training device being shipped for military training purposes.

Building 77 is not a terminal and there were no JFK passengers inside the building at the time.

Those occupying the building have since returned.  

