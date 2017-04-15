Avondale celebrates Resurrection Day

Chattanooga, Tenn. (WDEF) — Resurrection Day is being celebrated at the Avondale Youth and Development Center.

Hundreds of residents along with their families took part in afternoon activities and an Easter egg hunt.

The three hour event offered crafts, a scavenger hunt and free food.

Alicia Scott has been volunteering for three years and brings her children to the center often.

She says, “I always bring them to this recreation center because it’s peaceful, it’s under control. The kids have no problem. Everybody look out for each other. We’re in a neighborhood where everybody know each other.

District 8 Councilman Anthony Byrd was also at the event. He says, “This community needs as much positivity, as much as we can because we look at the news, read the paper. You hear so many killings and our family and friends getting killed out here in these streets.”

The New Chattanooga Community Expo is being planned for June 3rd.

Thousands attend the annual event geared toward strengthening local ties and its community.