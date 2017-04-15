Attorney calls for Georgia officers to be criminally charged

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

ATLANTA (AP) – An attorney is calling for the two Georgia police officers who were fired after being caught on camera having a violent confrontation with a motorist to face criminal charges.

Justin D. Miller said at a news conference that the firing of Sgt. Michael Bongiovanni and Master Police Officer Robert McDonald was not enough. They were fired Thursday by Gwinnett County Police Department after being videotaped beating 21-year-old Demetrius Hollins.

The department has opened a criminal investigation into the officers’ behavior.

Miller says they’re still mulling a potential lawsuit. He says at least four others have contacted his office claiming mistreatment by the officers.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Share:

Related Videos

1 week ago
0 Comments for this article
Housing community builds resident tornado shelter
Read More»
2 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
3 children injured in ATV accident in north Georgia
Read More»
3 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
Boy airlifted after ATV accident in LaFayette
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now