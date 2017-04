[embedded content]

Animal Adventure Park Giraffe Cam by Animal Adventure Park on YouTube

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — This is not a drill!

Millions of people have been watching a live cam of April the Giraffe, waiting for her to give birth. On Saturday, the time finally came, CBS Pittsburgh reports.

Animal Adventure Park confirmed the news in a video on their Facebook page around 7:30 a.m.

The zoo began streaming live footage of April’s pen on Feb. 23.

This is April’s 4th calf, but the first for Animal Adventure Park.