Alabama company bids to build border wall with Mexico

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama-based perimeter security manufacturer has placed a bid to build President Donald Trump’s border wall with Mexico.

Al.com reports AMICO Security placed the bid in an effort to expand its operations based on the demand from the Department of Homeland Security. The company is located in Birmingham, and if it wins the bid, it could be a big job creator in the area.

AMICO already has around 50 miles of security fence on the Mexico border. The company is owned by Buffalo, New York-based Gibraltar Industries Inc.

AMICO director of marketing Gary Baltz says his company’s competitors had their steel mesh produced in Mexico. It was tempting for AMICO to follow suit, but Baltz says his company wanted to continue to employ workers in Alabama.

