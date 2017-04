April 15, 2017, 6:50 PM | A surge in holiday air travel this weekend comes as airlines are making changes to their policies in the wake of a bad month. Last week, Delta canceled more than 4,000 flights due to storms, stranding customers and costing the airline $125 million. United faced a firestorm of criticism after violently removing a passenger from an overbooked flight. Kris Van Cleave has more.