5 Miss. high school students arrested, accused of gang rape

MERIDIAN, Miss. (CBS News) – Five Mississippi high school students have been arrested, accused in an alleged gang rape of another juvenile.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office says some of the students were arrested Thursday at West Lauderdale High School, while others were arrested at their homes.

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun would not release their names, ages, genders or grade-levels because they are all under age 18. Lauderdale County School District Superintendent Randy Hodges tells The Meridian Star that one student charged is an athlete.

Calhoun says the students each face charges of sexual battery.

The incident allegedly happened off-campus during a weekend in March and had nothing to do with a school event. The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing and did not release any details regarding the case.