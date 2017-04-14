Whitfield County Murder Trial Continues

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) – A murder trial in Whitfield County, Georgia continues today. Aaron Howell is accused in the brutal beating death of a man in 2014.

State witness testimony continued today in the murder trial of Aaron Howell. Witnesses included Dalton Police Detective Chris Tucker. This trial, which has been going on for a week, many believe will go on through Tuesday of next week.

The 28-year-old is charged with three counts of murder; one count of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated battery for the brutal death of Paul Guerrant.

If you can recall and to give you some background, back in December 20-14 Guerrant was found severely beaten and lying in the middle of Dozier Street and later died. The following month police got a tip that Howell may have been the one who attacked Guerrant. Fast forward three months later Howell was then arrested and now a little over two years later Guerrant is on trial for murder.

Court does not meet on Saturdays, so this case will likely pick back up on Monday.