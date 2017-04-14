White House opts not to make visitor logs public

The White House won’t make public the logs of visitors to the White House complex, breaking with the practice of President Trump’s predecessor.

Senior White House officials cited privacy and national security concerns for the decision, which they say is in line with what previous administrations have done — except for President Obama’s. They say continuing to release the records could interfere with policy development, among other things.

The Obama White House agreed in late 2009 to begin releasing its visitor records on a delayed basis, after Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) sued to have the records made public. White House lawyers also deleted names for national security and other reasons before the logs were made public. It said that it would also post records from the beginning of his presidency that are specifically requested. Last December, the administration said that it had released more than 5.99 million records.

The Trump officials requested anonymity to describe the policy before it is announced.