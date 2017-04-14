Weather Update: Friday Morning, April 14, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Nice Conditions, Warm & Mainly Dry Through The Easter Weekend!

Lots of sunshine returning for Friday with a spotty afternoon mountain shower possible but most of us will stay dry. Another warm afternoon with highs near 85. Fair skies and mild temperatures Friday night with lows in the upper 50’s.

For the Easter weekend, more warm and mainly dry weather ahead with some sunshine. Afternoon highs will be a bit cooler, between 81-83 and overnight lows in the upper 50’s. Nice weather is expected for Easter Sunday sunrise services.

Scattered showers and storms will be more likely as they may move in from the West for the beginning of next week. Temperatures will stay well above normal through next week.

With the nice Spring weather, the Pollen Count is still almost 2000, extremely high and it will stay very high and probably get even higher over the next few days.

Sunrise & Sunset: 7:15am & 8:10pm