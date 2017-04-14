Warrant Issued For Bama Safety Deionte Thompson For Aggravated Assault in Texas

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – A Texas TV station reports that Alabama safety Deionte Thompson is a suspect in a spring break assault.

KBMT-TV in Beaumont reported Thursday that the Galveston County Sheriff’s Department has issued warrants against the 20-year-old Thompson and three others for felony aggravated assault. Thompson, Morris Joseph, Rufus Joseph and Daletredricc Wlfford are suspects in the March 18 incident in Crystal Beach.

The sheriff’s department didn’t immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press Friday.

Coach Nick Saban says Alabama is still gathering the facts. He excused the third-year sophomore from Friday’s scrimmage “to cooperate with law enforcement in this matter.”

The sheriff’s office is investigating the assault of 18-year-old Noah Frillou. The report says Frillou was knocked unconscious, sustaining several broken bones in his face and a concussion.

