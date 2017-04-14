Warehouse fire in Nashville lights up city skyline

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) An abandoned warehouse in downtown Nashville lit up the skyline overnight.

The old Chromemasters warehouse near the Nashville Sounds baseball stadium went up in flames around 2 AM.

The fire and smoke could be seen across the city.

Firefighters tell NC5 in Nashville that the fire seems suspicious.

The building was empty with no utilities on.

It is a total loss, but no one was hurt.

