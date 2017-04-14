University of Alabama aims to boost faculty positions

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – The University of Alabama plans to add about 116 tenure-track faculty by the start of classes next fall.

The Tuscaloosa News reports that the number includes replacement hires and new faculty being added as part of the school’s five-year strategic plan.

University of Alabama President Stuart Bell said gave the update Thursday, as part of remarks during the annual spring campus assembly meeting for faculty and staff.

Bell has announced plans to hire about 300 to 400 tenure or tenure-track faculty as part of the university’s five-year strategic plan unveiled last year.

The Tuscaloosa newspaper reports that the university had about 850 tenure or tenure-track faculty last fall.

