Today in Trump: April 14, 2017

Today’s Latest News on Trump Administration

Schedule

The president is in Mar-a-Lago for the Easter weekend.

CIA director calls WikiLeaks Russia-aided “non-state hostile intelligence service”

CIA Director Mike Pompeo blasted WikiLeaks Thursday as a “hostile” intelligence service often aided by questionable actors like Russia.

Trump, Spicer won’t say if president specifically authorized “mother of all bombs”

President Trump didn’t say Thursday whether he specifically authorized the use of the “mother of all bombs” in Afghanistan hours earlier, simply remarking his White House has given the military “total authorization.”

Former President George W. Bush says he can’t remember if he said “that was some weird s***” after President Trump’s inauguration speech in January.

Russians laugh off idea that Putin interfered in U.S. election

What happens when you ask Russians about the Kremlin interfering in the U.S. presidential election? Dismissive finger flicks, eye rolls and laughter.

Trump reverses Obama-era rule on Planned Parenthood, abortion provider funding

President Trump signed legislation Thursday allowing states to withhold federal family planning funds from Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers.

Kitchen at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago had several health code violations, inspectors found

Restaurant inspectors recently found several health code violations in the kitchen at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, including undercooked meat and subpar hand-washing practices among employees.

VA hospital in Washington, D.C. criticized for unsanitary conditions, poor management

Subpar conditions at a Washington, D.C., VA medical center have prompted a scathing report from the agency’s inspector general and the dismissal of the hospital’s director.