Meigs Co Runs Record to 20-2 After beating Sequatchie Co in Lady Trojan Invitational

Chattanooga-(WDEF) The Meigs Co softball team improved to 20-2 on the year after beating Sequatchie Co 5-0 in the Lady Trojan Invitational

at Warner Park.

The Lady Tigers scored one run in the first, and they added two more runs in the second on RBI base hits from Kaylie Moore and Ashley Rogers.

Rogers also picked up the victory in the circle.

Meigs Co won all three games they played on Friday at Warner Park.

Earlier on Friday, they defeated Soddy Daisy 4-1, and they knocked off Wilson Central 9-2.