Jury begin 6th day of deliberations in Aaron Hernandez trial

Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez stands at the defense table when court is adjourned without a verdict on day five of jury deliberations in his double murder trial at Suffolk Superior Court on Thursday, April 13, 2017. Hernandez is standing trial for the July 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado who he encountered in a Boston nightclub. The former NFL player is already serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. (Nancy Lane/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool)

BOSTON (AP) — Jurors in the double-murder trial of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez have begun their sixth day of deliberations.

The former New England Patriots tight end is accused of killing two men in 2012 after one of them accidentally spilled a drink on him at a Boston nightclub. His lawyers say it was Hernandez’s friend who shot the men in a drug deal.

The jury has deliberated about 32 hours over five days. Deliberations resumed Friday morning.

The 27-year-old Hernandez is already serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd.

The jury in the Lloyd case deliberated for 36 hours over seven days before convicting Hernandez of first-degree murder in April 2015.