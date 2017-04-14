Fire at the Bellagio Hotel shuts down the Las Vegas strip

Taylor Furey

@furocitay

We don’t need no water–wait yes we totally do. #VegasBaby #Bellagio #Fire #BurnBabyBurn

________________

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (WDEF) It takes a lot to shutdown the strip in Las Vegas.

But a fire at the iconic Bellagio Hotel will do it.

Last night the fire broke out on the roof of the landmark hotel on the strip.

Getting to the fire proved a challenge.

But the 70 firefighters called to the scene got it knocked down in under an hour.

The fire was actually on top of retail shops at the fountain and did not affect any rooms at the hotel.

No one was hurt.

But the high winds whipping the flames gave tourists something else to watch on the strip Thursday night.

eff Page

@motodad397

I love this job. Good work Brothers #vegas #ccfd #firefighter #33 #bellagio

Brian

@BrianBlogs314

So I missed the volcano eruption at the Mirage, but managed to catch the fire show at the Bellagio https://t.co/Fs23R7E7zO