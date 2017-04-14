Here are the finalist for President of Chattanooga State

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A search committee has narrowed the candidates for President of Chattanooga State down to four finalists.

Next, each candidate will spend a day on campus, taking part in meetings and open forums next week.

The public can attend the forums on each visit from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Here are the finalists:

Dr. Rebecca Ashford Vice president of student affairs Pellissippi State Community College, Knoxville.April 19 Dr. Pamela Haney, provost, vice president for academic affairs, Moraine Valley Community College, Palos Hill, Ill. April 20 Dr. Tyjaun A. Lee, vice president for student affairs, Prince George’s Community College, Largo, Md. April 21 Dr. Kirk Nooks, president, Metropolitan Community College – Longview, Lee’s Summit, Mo. April 25

You can read more about their resumes at the Tennessee Board of Regents website.