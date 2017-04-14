Emily’s List: Easter Weekend

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Easter weekend is coming up, and there’s a lot to do here in Chattanooga, and in nearby cities.

If you like some good jazz music, you still have time to make it out to a tribute to the late Clyde Stubblefield, tonight. The iconic drummer from Chattanooga was known for his r&b and funk and soul drum patterns. You can see drum performances by Darrell Kelly and others, along with a house band and vocals. The event is from 7-9 tonight at the Waterhouse Pavilion on Market Street.

Tomorrow’s the last day you can hop on over to the Chattanooga Zoo to take advantage of its Hug a Bunny Day. At this spring event, you can get your picture taken with the Easter bunny, go egg hunting, enjoy games and crafts, and of course see the zoo animals and bunnies. Hug a Bunny Day activities are free with zoo admission, but Easter bunny photos are an extra charge.

The event is from 9-5, Saturday.

If live animals aren’t your thing, you could always go on an Easter themed cruise on the Southern Belle Riverboat. On Saturday, have breakfast with the Easter bunny, and enjoy a magic show, or have lunch with him on Sunday, and enjoy live music.The breakfast is Saturday at 9:30 am. Lunch is at 1 pm on Sunday.

If you’re looking to get out of town for the holiday weekend, and want to see a good country concert, Nashville is the place to be. Loretta Lynn will be performing at the Ryman Auditorium at 8 pm Saturday night.

You can celebrate Easter by watching the Atlanta Braves take on the San Diego Padres Sunday afternoon.

The game is at 1:35 at Atlanta’s Suntrust Park.