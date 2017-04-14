Chattanooga-(WDEF) East Hamilton knocked off East Ridge 9-4 in the Lady Trojan Softball Invitational on Friday afternoon at Warner Park.
The Lady Hurricanes struck for four runs in the top of the first, including a two RBI double from Sydnie Rogers.
Casiee Jordan added a two RBI triple for East Ridge in the bottom of the first to cut the margin to 4-2.
But East Hamilton struck for three more runs in the top of the second, including an RBI single from Abbi Harden.
East Hamilton Beats East Ridge at Lady Trojan Invitational at Warner Park
