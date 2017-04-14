East Hamilton Beats East Ridge at Lady Trojan Invitational at Warner Park

Chattanooga-(WDEF) East Hamilton knocked off East Ridge 9-4 in the Lady Trojan Softball Invitational on Friday afternoon at Warner Park.

The Lady Hurricanes struck for four runs in the top of the first, including a two RBI double from Sydnie Rogers.

Casiee Jordan added a two RBI triple for East Ridge in the bottom of the first to cut the margin to 4-2.

But East Hamilton struck for three more runs in the top of the second, including an RBI single from Abbi Harden.