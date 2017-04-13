Weather Update: Thursday Morning, April 13, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Nice Conditions, Warm & Dry Through The Easter Weekend!

Clear skies will continue through the morning.  Temps to begin the day in the lower 50’s.

Lots of sunshine returns for Thursday afternoon with another warm day, as highs will hit 80 or warmer once again.  Fair and mild Thursday night with lows in the mid to upper 50’s.

For Friday and the Easter weekend,  more warm and mainly dry weather ahead with some sunshine.  Afternoon highs will be between 81-83 and overnight lows in the upper 50’s.  An isolated afternoon mountain shower possible but most of us will stay dry for awhile.

Scattered showers and storms will be more likely as they may move in from the West for the beginning of next week.

With the nice Spring weather,  the Pollen Count is now over 2000, extremely high and it will stay very high and probably get even higher over the next few days.

Sunrise & Sunset: 7:15am & 8:10pm

