Volkswagen Group of America says new SUV decision not made yet for Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Officials at the Volkswagen Chattanooga plant on Thursday tried to correct reports from the New York Auto Show on Wednesday that the company would build a new 5 seater SUV here.

Reuters, Forbes and The Wall Street Journal all reported yesterday that Hinrich Woebcken told reporters that Volkswagen would build the smaller SUV in Tennessee.

He said it was too early to talk about a production date, investment of plans to hire new workers.

Woebcken noted that the new SUV would share the same architecture as the Atlas being built in Tennessee.

But today in Chattanooga, company officials say the reporters misunderstood.. that Volkswagen has not decided on where to build it.

Here is their official release on Thursday:

In the United States, Volkswagen is shifting from a brand known for small cars and sedans to a more family-friendly, full-line automaker. We want to grow in this market and by mid-year 2017, we will have competitive products in 4 of the 5 key segments of the market.

We want to continue to grow our SUV portfolio and will have our SUVs in the market by the end of the decade. We have shown the new Tiguan and announced that we will continue the current Tiguan as the “Tiguan Limited.”

The Atlas will be available in May of this year as well. We also believe there is room for a 5-seater mid-size SUV, a derivative of the Atlas, based on the MQB architecture. A natural location for production would be Chattanooga, Tenn.