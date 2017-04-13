U.S. drops “mother of all bombs” in Afghanistan in first use of weapon

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

n this image from video, the cloud rises after detonation of U.S. Air Force’s Massive Ordnance Air Blast, or MOAB, Tuesday, March 11, 2003, in Florida, after a test of the biggest bomb in the U.S. arsenal.

Department of Defense

The U.S. dropped a bomb containing 11 tons of explosives on an ISIS cave complex in Afghanistan’s Nangahar province on the border with Pakistan on Thursday, a Pentagon spokesman confirmed to CBS News’ David Martin.

The bomb, officially called a GBU-43, is known as the “mother of all bombs.” It is the largest non-nuclear bomb in the U.S. arsenal and has never before been used in combat.

The Afghanistan strike had been in the works for a number of months. The weapon was brought into Afghanistan specifically for this mission, Martin reports.

General John Nicholson, the commander of U.S. forces in Afghanistan, was required to get permission to use the weapon, but it’s unclear how far up the chain of command his request was approved.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Share:

Related Videos

2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
News 12 Then: Getting ready to open The Tennessee Aquarium in 1992
Read More»
14 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
McCallie and Father Ryan Tie at One in Soccer Showdown
Read More»
14 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
“A Brand New Day” Brings Message To Community
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now