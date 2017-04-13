Trump signs measure to withhold federal family planning funds from Planned Parenthood, abortion providers

President Trump signed legislation Thursday allowing states to withhold federal family planning funds from Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers.

The measure overturns a rule finalized in the last days of the Obama administration that said states could deny family planning funds to an organization only if it were incapable of providing those services. The Senate passed the bill in late March and required Vice President Mike Pence — acting in the capacity of president of the Senate — to break the tie.

Mr. Trump signed the measure in the Oval Office Thursday — the event was not open to cameras.