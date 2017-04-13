Spicer punts on Trump involvement in Afghanistan bomb

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer refused to say during Thursday’s press briefing whether President Donald Trump authorized the dropping of the “mother of all bombs” in Afghanistan hours earlier.

Spicer declined to answer reporters’ questions about the 11 tons of explosives dropped on an ISIS cave complex in Afghanistan, including whether Mr. Trump specifically authorized the use of the bomb or was briefed on the bomb ahead of time, referring all questions to the Pentagon. The bomb was the largest U.S. non-nuclear bomb ever used.

“We targeted a system of tunnels and caves that ISIS fighters used to move around freely, making it easier for them to target U.S. military advisers and Afghan forces in the area,” Spicer said, before refusing to answer questions about the explosives.

“The United States took all precautions necessary to prevent civilian casualties and collateral damage,” Spicer added.

It’s unclear who in the military had the authority to authorize the GBU-43 bomb.

Play Video CBSN U.S. drops massive bomb on ISIS in Afghanistan The U.S. has dropped a massive bomb in Afghanistan, targeting ISIS. The bomb is the largest non-nuclear bomb in the U.S. arsenal. CBS News nation…

Spicer’s approach to the use of the bomb in Afghanistan differed significantly from his approach to last week’s missile strike. After that strike, the White House offered a rundown of the events leading up to the event and generally answered reporters’ questions.

The MOAB, nicknamed the “mother of all bombs,” was produced in an Air Force research lab in 2003 to put pressure on then-Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein in anticipation of the Iraq War.