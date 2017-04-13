O'Reilly's ratings stay strong despite sexual harassment claims

Embattled Fox News TV anchor Bill O’Reilly maintained strong viewership ratings ahead of his two-week vacation, even after more than 50 advertisers pulled their commercials from “The O’Reilly Factor” news show, according to Nielsen.

Fox News parent Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX) is investigating sexual harassment claims against O’Reilly, who has said that he was unfairly targeted because of his public prominence.

O’Reilly’s ratings have remained strong with an average of 3.7 million viewers last week, up from the prior week and leading all other cable news programs, according to Nielsen.

The “O’Reilly Factor” continued that pace this week, averaging 3.7 million on Monday and Tuesday, the media tracking firm said on Wednesday.

O’Reilly said on Tuesday’s show that he usually takes time off during the spring. “Often around this time of year, I grab some vacation because it’s spring and Easter time,” he said. “We all need R&R.”