North Korea's defiance, United Airlines' reputation, and Russian reaction

Kim’s defiance

President Trump has warned China he will address the threat posed by a rogue North Korea with or without help from Beijing. But as the U.S. wields the threat of economic sanctions or even military action, dictator Kim Jong Un is going out of his way to show he won’t back down. CBS News is in North Korea, where we expect to see a massive military parade — and possibly learn of a new nuclear test.

Confidence in Trump

More than half of Americans are worried about President Trump’s ability to handle the situation with North Korea’s nuclear program, according to a new CBS News Poll. Fifty-six percent of respondents described themselves as “uneasy” about Mr. Trump’s capabilities, while 39 percent said they were “confident” in his ability.

Friendly skies

When a company’s jumbo jet-sized mistake stirs public outrage, the response should be to immediately own up to it, apologize profusely and present a remedy, PR professionals say. United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz did none of these things immediately after a video surfaced of a passenger being violently removed from an overbooked flight. Can the carrier’s reputation be salvaged?

Russian reaction

What happens when you ask normal Russians about the Kremlin’s interference in the U.S. presidential election? You’re met with dismissive finger flicks, eye rolls and laughter. We found Russians who consider the possibility that their president was involved in the U.S. election but, by and large, the streets of Moscow echo with a resounding confidence in the Kremlin.

Greek life

Fraternities and sororities could disappear from Penn State University. The university’s president has slammed years of bad behavior by students in the Greek system, citing alcohol abuse, hazing and sexual assault. The school has been under intense scrutiny since a sophomore’s death at a frat party.

Officer shooting

A Nevada teenager who was shot by a school police officer is speaking out for the first time. Cell phone video showed Logan Clark waving knives at a crowd of students at his school. Moments later, a school district officer fired a single shot. Clark gives “CBS This Morning” his side of the story.

Capitalize on credit

You don’t have to be a personal finance expert to make hundreds — even thousands — of dollars a year through credit card rewards programs. Amid fierce competition for good customers, card issuers are offering top deals to people willing to spend on the right rewards card. Here’s how to make a bundle.

