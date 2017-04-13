Jury awards nearly $8M to family of ex-Marine in jail suicide

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. — The family of a Marine combat veteran from New York who hanged himself in a county jail was awarded nearly $8 million.

Bartholomew Ryan died in 2012 in a Nassau County jail.

Handout

Newsday reports the jury found the health care company at the Nassau County jail and the county negligent in Bartholomew Ryan’s 2012 death. It awarded $7 million in punitive damages and $890,000 in compensatory damages.

Ryan’s family contended the Iraq war veteran did not get proper care after an arrest on a charge of driving under the influence of drugs. The lawsuit said a screening at the jail showed he was a suicide risk.

An attorney for the health care provider argued the jury unfairly awarded damages twice for pain and suffering.

A county attorney said officials properly evaluated, housed and supervised Ryan.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share:

Related Videos

1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Gang violence on the rise in Chattanooga
Read More»
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Volkswagen Chattanooga showcases new SUV
Read More»
4 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Fire destroys Gordon County Animal Shelter
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now