Jaywalking suspect speaks out after violent arrest caught on video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man who was slammed to the ground by a police officer is now telling his side of the story.

“I thought I was going to be like the next Trayvon Martin,” 24-year-old Nandi Cain Jr. told CBS Sacramento, referring to the African-American teenager who was shot and killed in Florida in 2012.

In footage that has been seen all around the country, Cain and a police officer are seen exchanging words in the middle of a street in Sacramento, California. The officer had initially stopped Cain for jaywalking.

“Stop right now, or I’m going to take you to the ground,” the officer said.

“You a big man because you got a got? I got nothing,” Cain responded.

Video shot by Naomi Montaie captured the moment the officer slammed Cain to the ground. Footage from the dashcam in the officer’s police cruiser showed the officer repeatedly punching Cain after tackling him. The officer has since been placed on administrative leave.

Cain told CBS Sacramento that he feared for his life during the encounter. He was said he was only walking home from work and did nothing wrong.

“I thought as soon as they got me on the ground and start, you know, putting my arms in different positions, I felt like they were going to draw a gun out and shoot me in my back,” Cain said.

But police said Cain became combative after the officer stopped him.

“[He] actually turned toward the officer, removed his jacket and appeared to challenge the officer to fight,” said a spokesperson with the Sacramento Police Department.

The altercation continued into the patrol car. Video shows Cain in handcuffs in the backseat kicking the front.

Many in the community are asking whether the officer’s use of force was excessive.

“If it appeared to this officer that he was about to be attacked, then he has the right to defend himself,” John Meyers, a professor with McGeorge School of Law, told CBS Sacramento.

But Meyers also warned that the officer and the city could face repercussions if the use of force is deemed excessive.

“You can only sue the city if the city itself is responsible in some way, and the normal way that a lawyer does that is to argue that the city has a pattern or practice of tolerating police brutality,” he said. “If you can prove that, then you can recover against the city.”

Sacramento police released a statement saying the actions of the officer were disturbing, and do not appear to be reasonable based on the circumstances. An investigation into his actions is ongoing.

As for Cain, he was cleared of any charges and given a court date for an outstanding warrant in Fresno, California, according to police.