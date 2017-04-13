Graduation Ceremony Held for Fire Department’s Largest Academy

Chattanooga, Tenn. — The ranks in the Chattanooga Fire Department just grew by 35 firefighters following a graduation ceremony tonight for Fire Academy 2017 at the Clear Creek Church of Christ. In front of a sanctuary packed with hundreds of family members and friends, Judge Russell Bean administered the firefighter’s oath to the graduates, who made it through six and a half month of intensive training.

Some of the graduates will report for work at their assigned stations first thing Friday morning. The rest will be starting their new careers as Chattanooga firefighters within the next few days. This academy was believed to be the largest in the department’s history.

*Photos by Bruce Garner