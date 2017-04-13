Dancer-turned-coach energizes players with MC Hammer dance moves

Usually, it’s the football players’ moves that are the center of attention at the end of a practice. But last week at San Jose State, a coach was in the spotlight instead.

Running back coach Alonzo Carter showed off his impressive footwork when he broke it down to MC Hammer’s hit “U Can’t Touch This” in front of the team huddle. His moves are so good because, as it turns out, Carter was a choreographer and backup dancer for MC Hammer himself before his career as a coach.

Back in the 1990s, Carter toured with the popular rapper and starred in the iconic “U Can’t Touch This” music video. When that career ended, he went from choreographing dance moves to coordinating football plays. He built an impressive career as a high school and junior college coach in the years that followed. And when the other coaches and players surprised him with the song, Carter didn’t miss a beat.

San Jose State couldn’t help but share Carter’s talents in a tweet that promptly went viral. “I tried to have fun with it,” he told the San Francisco Bay Area’s The Mercury News. “In my head, I was trying to remember the routine.”

If the internet has anything to say about the matter, it looks like you still can’t touch his dance skills.