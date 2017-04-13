Dalton Wins Thrilling Soccer Showdown over Rival SE Whitfield

Dalton, GA-(WDEF) The top ranked Dalton soccer team got their 10th straight win in their rivalry with Southeast Whitfield on Thursday night at Harmon Field as the Catamounts beat the Raiders 3-2.

The first half was scoreless.

Dalton got on the board in the second half on a throw-in.

Jose Boyzo used a header on a rebound to make it 1-0 Dalton.

Minutes later, and the Catamounts scored again on a free kick from Omar Hernandez.

But the Raiders responded with two rapid fire goals to quickly tie the match at two.

Then in the final seconds, Ivan Mora scored to lift the Catamounts to a thrilling 3-2 victory.