Dade Co Beats Red Bank To Extend Winning Streak to 11 Straight Games

Chattanooga-(WDEF) Red Bank and Dade Co met on the diamond in the Yellow Jacket Classic on Thursday afternoon at Red Bank High School.

The Lions got a run in the top of the first, but Dade Co answered with six runs in the bottom half of the inning on their way to a 16-3 victory.

Jordan Heath had an RBI single in that first inning to tie the score at one. The Wolverines added three more runs in the inning via the walk.

The victory extended the Wolverines winning streak to eleven straight games.

However, the streak came to an end later on Thursday at Red Bank as Dade Co lost to Silverdale 2-1 in 8 innings.