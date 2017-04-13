Bernie Sanders makes prediction about Trump's political future

Sen. Bernie Sanders predicted Wednesday that President Trump would be a one-term president even though Mr. Trump has made clear he’d like to run for reelection in 2020.

“In terms of the first three months in office, Donald Trump is the least popular president in the history of polling,” the Vermont independent told The Associated Press.

“I do not believe that if Trump continues these policies that he’s going to be re-elected [in 2020]. Nor do I think that the Republicans are going to do well in 2018,” he added.

The last one-term president, of course, was President George H.W. Bush. President Clinton defeated him in the 1992 election.

Sanders, 75, was defeated in the Democratic Party primary last year, with Hillary Clinton becoming the party’s presidential nominee. If Sanders were to run for president again in 2020, he would be 79 years old by the election.

With Congress still on recess, the senator is preparing to join Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez for a cross-country tour to hold rallies and events in various cities.

Following the Democrats’ election loss, Sanders told CBS’s “Face the Nation” that Democrats have to focus on holding Mr. Trump “accountable.”

“He won the election,” Sanders told CBS’ “Face the Nation.” “I did everything I could to see that he not become elected, but he won. Our job now is to hold him accountable.”