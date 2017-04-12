Weather Update: Wednesday Morning, April 12, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Staying Warm And Mainly Dry Through The Easter Weekend!

Expect lots of clouds through the morning, then the sunshine moves back in !

Lots of afternoon sunshine for Wednesday with highs back in the upper 70’s to around 80. Fair and comfortable Wednesday night with lows in the low 50’s in many areas.

Mostly sunny and warm Thursday with highs 80-82 and lows in the mid to upper 50’s.

For Friday and the Easter weekend, more warm and mainly dry weather ahead with some sunshine and highs 80-82 and overnight lows in the upper 50’s.

Scattered showers and storms may return from the West for the beginning of next week.

With the nice Spring weather, the Pollen Count is almost 2000, extremely high and it may stay very high all week long and through the weekend!

Sunrise & Sunset: 7:15am & 8:10pm