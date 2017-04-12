Tyler Flowers Game Winning RBI in the 9th Helps Braves End 5 Game Losing Streak

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

MIAMI (AP) – Ender Inciarte hit two home runs and Tyler Flowers had a go-ahead single in the ninth inning Wednesday night to help the Atlanta Braves break a five-game losing streak by rallying past the Miami Marlins 5-4.

Miami’s Giancarlo Stanton hit a pair of two-run homers, his first of the year. Freddie Freeman hit his third homer for the Braves.

The Braves went 2-6 on a season-opening trip before heading home to open their new ballpark Friday. They can only hope for the kind of success they’ve had at Marlins Park, where they’re 32-15.

Atlanta also hopes for a glitch-free day at SunTrust Park in the opener against San Diego. The retractable roof at Marlins Park couldn’t prevent a 27-minute delay in the fourth inning during a thunderstorm, which caused several banks of lights to go out.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Share:

Related Videos

5 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
16-year-old shooting victim remembered
Read More»
5 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Hamilton County Commission discusses tax money spendings
Read More»
5 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
New City Council members bring hope and enthusiasm to the job.
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now