Tow truck driver falls to his death while trying to upright big rig

BOCA RATON — A tow truck driver died while trying to right an overturned tractor-trailer which dangled off the edge of I-95 in Palm Beach County during the morning commute, CBS Miami reports.

Adrian Figueredo, 38, who drives for JJR Transport and Logistics, was exiting southbound I-95 at Congress Avenue around 5:30 a.m. when he went over the median as he turned left and hit the overpass wall, which toppled his truck on its side, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The accident snarled traffic at the interchange.

A tow truck driver from Emerald Towing showed up to help. He was trying to get straps around the truck to right it when he misjudged the distance and stepped backwards off the overpass. He fell to his death on I-95 below. His name has not been released.