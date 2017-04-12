Today in Trump: April 12, 2017

Today’s Latest News on Trump Administration

Trump meets NATO’s Stoltenberg



Mr. Trump meets with NATO Secretary General Jen Stoltenberg, joint newser late afternoon.

FBI reportedly obtained court order to monitor Trump aide Carter Page

The FBI obtained a secret court order last summer to monitor the communications of Carter Page, an adviser to then-candidate Donald Trump, because the government had reason to believe Page was acting as a Russian agent, The Washington Post reported Tuesday

Tillerson in Moscow

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson meets with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, while tensions between Russia and the U.S. remain high over Russia’s support for Syria, a week after the Assad regime carried out a chemical attack against civilians in northern Syria. The two are expected to hold a joint news conference.

The presidency and the press

Members of the Trump administration join the media for a Newseum forum on the First Amendment. Kellyanne Conway (9:20 a.m.) and Sean Spicer (10:55 a.m.) participate.

Recent Trump Administration News:

Spicer says Hitler didn’t use chemical weapons



White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Tuesday that Nazi German dictator “didn’t even sink to using chemical weapons” during World War II.

Leon Panetta talks Russia, Syria, and the “red line” in North Korea

Former CIA Director and Defense Secretary Leon Panetta told “CBS This Morning” on Tuesday that he doesn’t believe that Bashar al-Assad has won Syria’s civil war.

Trump warns “North Korea is looking for trouble” while pressuring China

President Donald Trump said North Korea “is looking for trouble” Tuesday, warning China that the U.S. “will solve the problem without them” if China doesn’t pressure the North over its nuclear weapon program.

Tillerson in Italy and Moscow

Tillerson attends meeting on Syria with G7 countries; will hold press briefing with German Foreign Minister Gabriel before departing en route Moscow.

Pennsylvania congressman to be named drug czar by Trump

Pennsylvania Congressman Tom Marino is expected to step down from his seat to take on a new role in the Trump administration. Multiple sources tell CBS News that Marino will head up the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP), assuming the informal title of drug czar.

2026 World Cup: Trump backs joint U.S., Mexico, Canada bid

U.S. Soccer president Sunil Gulati announced on Monday that the U.S., Canada and Mexico issued a collective bid to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and President Trump is backing the bid, Gulati tweeted.