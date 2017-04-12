Tillerson, Putin meet in Moscow

By:
Submitted:

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson attends a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia, April 12, 2017. 

REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov – RTX356XM

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, CBS News’ Margaret Brennan and Kylie Atwood confirmed Wednesday. 

Hours before his first trip to Russia as secretary of state, Tillerson said it was clear that “the reign of the Assad family is coming to an end.” 

Tillerson has said he will be pressing Russia on its alliance with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and whether it’s a relationship that in the long term will serve Russia’s interests. In an interview on Fox Business Network airing Wednesday, President Trump criticized Putin’s support of the Assad regime. 

“Putin is backing a person that’s truly an evil person. And I think it’s very bad for Russia. I think it’s very bad for mankind. It’s very bad for this world,” he said. 

Tillerson and his Russian counterpart, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, are also meeting and are expected to hold a news conference Wednesday. 

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

