Tillerson, Lavrov hold news conference – live updates

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, on his first trip to Russia as secretary of State, has met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as his own counterpart, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Tillerson and Lavrov are expected to hold a news conference that begins soon.

Though the trip was planned earlier, much of the discussion between the secretary of State and Moscow is expected to focus on Syria and Russia’s support for Bashar al-Assad, who is believed to have carried out a chemical attack on civilians in northern Syria last week.

Putin said Wednesday that U.S.-Russia relations have “degraded” since President Trump took office.

Tillerson has indicated he will be pressing Russia on its alliance with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and whether it’s a relationship that in the long term will serve Russia’s interests. President Trump put it more bluntly. “Putin is backing a person that’s truly an evil person. And I think it’s very bad for Russia,” he said in and interview with Maria Bartiromo airing today on Fox Business Network.

