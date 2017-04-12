Tennessee Basketball Signs 6’8 Forward Derrick Walker

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee has added forward Derrick Walker to its recruiting class.

Walker, who is 6-foot-8 and 250 pounds, signed with Tennessee out of Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas. He previously attended Raytown (Missouri) Senior High School, where he also was a wide receiver on the football team.

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said Wednesday in a statement announcing the signing that “Derrick is going to blend nicely into our team due to his combination of size, strength and toughness.” Barnes added that “there are a lot of signs that point to him being able to help us immediately.”

Walker is the second member of Tennessee’s recruiting class. Tennessee signed forward Zach Kent in November.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)