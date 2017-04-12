Syrian refugee girl Bana Alabed announces book deal

Bana Alabed, the 7-year-old Syrian refugee girl who made her name on Twitter as the “voice of Aleppo,” announced on Wednesday that she is writing a memoir called “Dear World.”

Play Video Video Refugee Bana Alabed begs Trump to save Syrian kids Seven-year-old Bana Alabed made it out of Aleppo, the “city of death” she knew as home, with her mother, and now she’s using the international st…

The book is set for release in the fall under publisher Simon & Schuster; a young reader’s edition by imprint Salaam Reads will follow shortly thereafter. “Dear World” will also be an audiobook by Simon & Schuster Audio.

Alabed tweeted, “I am happy to announce my book will be published by Simon & schuster. The world must end all the wars now in every part of the world.”

Alabed rose to fame in 2016 when she tweeted about air strikes, hunger and turmoil in Aleppo, earning her more than 360,000 followers. Alabed and her family were later safely evacuated to Turkey in December.

“Hello World” will focus on Alabed’s experiences in Syria and her new life with her family after escaping the war.

“I am so happy to have this opportunity to tell my story and the story of what has happened in Aleppo to the world,” said Bana in a statement. “I hope my book will make the world do something for the children and people of Syria and bring peace to children all over the world who are living in war.”

Simon & Schuster senior editor Christine Pride said she sees Alabed as a heroine reminiscent of Malala Yousafzai.

“Like so many others, I was completely captivated by Bana’s tweets from Syria, which were harrowing and heartbreaking and put a human face to this terrible quagmire,” said Pride. “Recalling iconic young heroines such as Malala Yousafzai, Bana’s experiences and message transcend the headlines and pierce through the political noise and debates to remind us of the human cost of war and displacement.”