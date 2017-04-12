Russia's “degraded” trust in Trump, Navy SEAL drug abuse

“Degraded” trust

Russian President Vladimir Putin says relations between Moscow and Washington have deteriorated under Donald Trump’s presidency. Putin also insisted Syria had complied with an agreement to dispose of its chemical weapons, “so far as we know.” His remarks come as U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is in Moscow for a tense meeting with his Russian counterpart.

SEALs speak out

One of the most honored and respected segments of the U.S. military is battling an enemy within. The problem got so bad at one point that the SEALs halted all training and ordered a safety stand-down. For the first time, Navy SEALs are talking publicly about drug abuse in their ranks. Three SEALs — one active duty, two retired — agreed to talk to CBS News if we disguised them to protect them from retribution.

Bait and switch?

Will Rahn says President Trump is closing in on 100 days in office without much to show for it — but don’t blame chief White House strategist Steve Bannon. The populist who got Mr. Trump elected has been warring with Trump’s son-in-law and top aide, Jared Kushner. Rahn argues that a Bannon-free Trump administration could work, but it wouldn’t be the White House his supporters envisioned.

Killer job

For many white-collar employees, a constant stream of emails, instant messages, phone calls and myriad other demands on their time is just a typical workday. Until it kills them. Chronic overwork accounts for 120,000 fatalities a year, making job-related ailments the fifth-leading cause of death in the U.S. Has our cultural preoccupation with hard work become a public health crisis?

Getting chipped?

Microchips implanted in human bodies could transform the way we tackle many everyday tasks. Some workers in Sweden are already volunteering to have chips injected into their hands. The technology can make some tasks easier and reduce the amount of personal items employees need to carry, but it could also put your privacy at risk.

Malala

Human rights activist Malala Yousafzai, the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize, continues advocating education for women and girls worldwide, but she’s also figuring out her college plans for the fall. The 19-year-old visits “America’s refugee capital,” and tells “CBS This Morning” why she was disappointed in President Trump’s travel ban.

Rough commute

One of the charms of small-town life is supposed to be the ease of tooling around by car, zipping from home to job and back again in no time flat. Then there’s East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. But why are residents of the otherwise peaceful Poconos community forced to endure the country’s worst commute?

