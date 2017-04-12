Police release more information on Glenwood shooting

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga police are updating information on the fatal shooting overnight in the Glenwood community.

They got the call to the 1900 block of Rawlings Street at 2:26 AM.

Neighbors heard gunshots and went outside to find a body on the sidewalk.

Investigators say the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

They are not releasing the name of the victim yet, but say it is a validated gang member.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.