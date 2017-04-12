Pikeville business owner pleads guilty to tax evasion

PIKEVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) A Bledsoe County business owner pleads guilty to tax evasion.

Sybil Marjean Stanley co-owns Duke’s Country Store in Pikeville.

A grand jury indicted Stanley on multiple counts of tax evasion.

The state agreed to a “best interest plea” deal of one count that puts her on one year probation and granted her judicial diversion.

“Our state’s tax structure depends on voluntary taxpayer compliance to remit money collected from customers,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. “Taxpayers who fail to remit collected taxes violate the public trust and the criminal laws of Tennessee. This conviction highlights our rigorous and impartial administration of the state’s tax laws.”