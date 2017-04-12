Orlando Bloom talks about breakup, nude photos

Orlando Bloom is opening about his breakup with Katy Perry — and those nude photos of the actor paddleboarding that went viral in August.

Bloom gave a revealing interview to Elle UK, during which he said he and Perry remain on good terms.

Play Video CBSN Janet Jackson splits from husband and more entertainment headlines One Hollywood couple is splitting up while another star-studded duo is starting their family. “Entertainment Tonight” correspondent Nischelle Tur…

“We’re friends, it’s good,” Bloom said. “We’re all grown-up. She happens to be someone who is very visible, but I don’t think anybody cares about what I’m up to. Nor should they. It’s between us. It’s better to set an example for kids and show that [breakups] don’t have to be about hate.”

Bloom’s statement echoed what Perry said when she tweeted, “HOW BOUT A NEW WAY OF THINKING FOR 2017?! U can still b friends & love ur former partners! No one’s a victim or a villain, get a life y’all!” The couple broke up in February.

As for those full-frontal paddleboarding photos from August? Well, no one was more surprised than Bloom, it seems.

“I wouldn’t have put myself in that position if I’d thought it would happen,” he admitted of the pictures that were taken while he and Perry were on a trip in Italy. “I’ve been photographed a million times in a million different ways. I have a good radar. We’d been completely alone for five days. Nothing around us. There was no way anyone could get anything. So I had a moment of feeling free… What can I tell you? Note to self: you’re never free. Ha!”

Apparently Bloom is all about mature break-ups. He said of his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr, “Miranda and I have a remarkable relationship. We co-parent really well.” Bloom and Kerry share 6-year-old son, Flynn.