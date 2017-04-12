Mocs Center Justin Tuoyo Gets Chance to Impress NBA Scouts in Portsmouth Invitational

(GoMocs.com) CHATTANOOGA—Chattanooga Mocs graduate Justin Tuoyo is in Portsmouth, Va., this weekend for the prestigious Portsmouth Invitational. The showcase features 64 college seniors from across the country.

Tuoyo is a member of the K&D Rounds for the four-day tournament. He’s joined by Kadeem Allen (Arizona), Jimmy Hall (Kent State), Zak Irvin (Michigan), Bronson Koenig (Wisconsin), Marquise Moore (George Mason), Jeremy Senglin (Weber State) and Jacob Wiley (Eastern Washington). The squad is coached by Jim Markey and Patrick Dulin coaching along with former Kentucky star Keith Bogans.

The tournament begins play on Wednesday, April 12, with Tuoyo’s crew opening at 9 p.m., Thursday. Each of the eight teams play a minimum of three contests. The championship game is Saturday at 8 p.m.

 Schedule of Events with links to box scores: https://www.portsmouthinvitational.com/schedule-results

 Link to access live streaming when available: https://www.portsmouthinvitational.com/

Established in 1953, the Portsmouth Invitational attracts executives and scouts from the NBA as well as European leagues. Event alums include John Stockton, Tim Hardaway, Scottie Pippen, Rick Barry, Dennis Rodman, Jeremy Lin, Earl Monroe and Avery Johnson. Tuoyo joins Z. Mason (2014), Mindaugas Katelynas (2005) and Johnny Taylor (1997) as Mocs invited to participate.